BOSTON (CBS) – Did you wake up to thunder overnight? Storms rumbled across southern New England early Monday morning, sparking a couple severe thunderstorm warnings as they blew through. And while the risk of thunder has diminished, another round of storms will develop later on today.
Thankfully, our risk of severe weather Monday is nothing compared to what those in parts of the Southern Plains will experience later on. There is a high risk of severe weather from areas of northern Texas to southwest Oklahoma, where violent and widespread storms are expected, including, long-lived tornadoes.
For us in New England, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “marginal to slight risk” – meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Summer warmth and humidity will be in place today. Our high temperatures will climb into the 80’s for the first time since October 10 of last year. Combine that with an incoming cold front, and we’ve got a recipe for storms to pop.
Not everyone will see a storm, and not every storm will become severe, but you’ll want to keep a watchful eye to the sky from 3 to 9 p.m.
In the stronger storms that develop, torrential downpours, frequent lightning, localized damaging wind gusts and hail are possible. Some storms today may exhibit rotation too, so we’ll monitor this risk closely as there’s a very low chance of a tornado.
Stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com for updates as warranted through the day.