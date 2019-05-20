WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday Afternoon, Evening
Filed Under:Boston News, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – The TSA is reminding travelers not to take guns through airport security after two separate incidents at Logan Airport on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the agency tweeted that officers found two loaded 9mm handguns in the carry-on bags of two flyers.

“The incidents were not related other than the fact that both men got in trouble with the police,” she said.

The TSA’s website states that firearms are not allowed in carry-on baggage, and gun owners must follow special instructions to transport them in checked bags.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s