BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of people attended a solidarity gathering in Arlington Monday night. The event was to show support for Rabbi Avi Bukiet.
Police are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set at his home on Lake Street.
The message at Monday night’s gathering was that hate is not welcome in Arlington.
“We’re going to stand in solidarity and support each other,” said Terry Holt.
“Tonight is about getting people together to heal and then giving them the tools to move forward,” said Naomi Greenfield of the Arlington Human Rights Commission.
The rabbi said the strong show of support is giving him and his family strength.
“This is love, this is what friendship is this is what community is, I can’t thank everyone enough for making us feel safe as a family,” said Rabbi Avi Bukiet.
Police said there are no updates on the investigation.