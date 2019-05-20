  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Arlington News, Mike LaCrosse, Rabbi Avi Bukiet


BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of people attended a solidarity gathering in Arlington Monday night. The event was to show support for Rabbi Avi Bukiet.

Police are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set at his home on Lake Street.

The message at Monday night’s gathering was that hate is not welcome in Arlington.

Hundreds attend solidarity meeting at Arlington Town Hall (WBZ-TV)

“We’re going to stand in solidarity and support each other,” said Terry Holt.

“Tonight is about getting people together to heal and then giving them the tools to move forward,” said Naomi Greenfield of the Arlington Human Rights Commission.

The rabbi said the strong show of support is giving him and his family strength.

Rabbi Avi Bukiet (WBZ-TV)

“This is love, this is what friendship is this is what community is, I can’t thank everyone enough for making us feel safe as a family,” said Rabbi Avi Bukiet.

Police said there are no updates on the investigation.

Mike LaCrosse

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s