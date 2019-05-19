CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A Chelmsford woman was seriously injured after she was pinned down and run over by her own car Sunday morning. The 37-year-old woman’s son accidentally put the car in reverse while his mom was loading it, police said.
“The investigation thus far indicates that this incident was an accident and that the woman’s 9-year-old son accidentally shifted the car into reverse. The mother, who was standing at the open driver’s side front door, got caught inside the door and tried to dive for the brake pedal, but was pinned and then run over by the vehicle,” said a statement from police.
She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but was able to talk to first responders at the scene.
After the car rolled over the woman, it continued into the road, crossed Route 4, and hit a rock wall. Fortunately, the son in the car was not injured.
“This appears to be a terrible accident. The mother sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive at this time,” Police Chief James Spinney said.