BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds in Boston confronted the addiction crisis Sunday by lacing up their running shoes.
The Run for Recovery 5K at Franklin Park was put on by the Boston Bull Dogs Running Club, a non-profit that tries to provide a safe community of support for those affected by addiction.
The run was a tribute to those who have lost their lives to addiction or who have battled the disease.
Runner Brian Borque’s family has been impacted by both.
“I was impacted, I lost a brother to addiction, and at the time that happened, my son was also headed down the same road. … I come back every year because of the community. The support you get. You meet people that have gone through the same kind of thing.”
Bourque said his son is now in recovery.