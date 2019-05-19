HOPKINTON (CBS) — Four dogs up for adoption through the Bay Path Humane Society of Hopkinton were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Zeus is a six-year-old boxer mix from West Virginia. He’s incredibly sweet and would do best in a home with older kids. He loves to cuddle, go on hikes, and gets along great with other animals.
One thing potential owners need to be aware of is Zeus has some allergies so they need to be careful about what he is fed.
Aluna is a one-year-old mixed breed. She lived in a home when she was down South so she does very well in a home.
She knows numerous ques and is great with other animals. She would do best with older kids because she does get nervous when she meets new people.
Sophie and Beau are two seven-year-old chihuahuas who are looking to be adopted together. They may be small but they have big personalities.
They do not need a lot of room or activity and they do love to cuddle.
For more information visit the Bay Path Human Society of Hopkinton’s website.