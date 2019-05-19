BOSTON (CBS) — A child in New Hampshire has been diagnosed with measles, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday. While the disease was infectious, the child visited multiple public places.
According to the DHHS, anyone who was at the following locations should review if they are properly protected against the disease:
- The United Christ of Church on Central Square in Keene on Sunday, May 12, specifically the nursery from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the coffee hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Keene Montessori School infant/toddler room on Railroad Street on Thursday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Walk-in Clinic at Cheshire Medical Center on Emerald Street in Keene on Thursday, May 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“To prevent the possibility of further spreading the disease, anybody who feels sick should call their healthcare provider before going directly to a healthcare facility,” said a DHHS statement.
“People who are not vaccinated or immune, or have questions about their immunization status, are encouraged to contact DPHS as soon as possible.”
The Department has opened a public inquiry hotline from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 603-271-9461 or toll-free for N.H. residents at 1-800-852-3345 ext. 9461.
Symptoms for the measles include high fever, runny nose, cough, and conjunctivitis before a body rash. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infected is present.
Where the child was infected is still under investigation.