BOSTON (CBS) – On Sunday, packages. blankets and cards of inspiration were being created as part of the Martin Richard Foundation Spring Service Day.

Eleven-year-old Henry Wolf was busy making hygiene packages. “I feel good doing this because I feel it’s good to help out others,” Wolf said.

Several projects took place throughout the city, including at the Edward M Kennedy Institute, where volunteers formed assembly lines.

“And we are doing that – doing projects that directly benefit young people or help organizations that they go to for support,” Joe Katusich, MR8 Foundation service leader, said. Organizations like Hope & Comfort, which distributes hygiene projects for families in need, got a lot of help.

“Hygiene products are not covered by Snap program. And they are really expensive to buy. We receive requests every week from families in our cities and region who are dealing with hygiene insecurities that can’t make their basic needs,” Jesse Mattleman, of Hope & Comfort, said.

More than 250 volunteers of all ages took part in the event. Sunday’s theme was Create A Better World For Young People, just like Martin Richard did.

“He believed one act of kindness can make a difference,” Katusich said.

Martin Richard was the youngest victim in the Boston Marathon bombings. But his legacy lives on through the MR8 Foundation.

“You just get a certain feeling when you are giving back. That you know you are doing good and even though people around the city are suffering, but you can help,” volunteer Claire Bortolotto said.

Something School On Wheels takes seriously. They provide tutoring and school supplies for kids in foster care.

“(We) stuff backpacks for children impacted by homelessness. We’ve given out 4,500 backpacks this year,” Barbara Fox, School on Wheels, said.

Now folks are coming to pay it forward with acts of kindness in honor of Richard.