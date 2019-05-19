DEDHAM (CBS) – Macy’s workers officially approved a new contract Sunday, averting a threatened strike.
The agreement includes retaining time-and-a-half on Sundays, reduced health insurance premiums and wage increases.
The agreement comes after more than four months of negotiations and a May 12 vote by the union to authorize a strike.
“Macy’s is a company that continues to grow and succeed because we work hard for our customers every day,” said Anne Connelly, a worker at Macy’s in Braintree, Mass. “This contract recognizes what we contribute to the company and will help the hard-working men and women of Macy’s get the better life we’ve earned and deserve.”
UFCW Local 1445 represents around 1,000 Macy’s workers at stores in Boston, Peabody, Natick, Braintree, Massachusetts and Warwick, Rhode Island.