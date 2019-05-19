Comments
NATICK (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance camera trying to break into a home in Natick. Although the man was unable to get inside, “it is apparent that was his intent,” said police in a Facebook post.
The attempted break-in took place on Porter Road Thursday around 9:45 p.m.
“The subject involved looks to be a black or Hispanic male in his 20’s or early 30’s. Note he is carrying a water bottle, which he may be using to appear as though he is simply out for a jog, and belongs in the neighborhood,” said police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Natick police detectives at 508-647-9520 or report a tip online.