BOSTON (CBS) – More than a month after the Boston Marathon, one woman has crossed the finish line.

Kim Chadwell, of Dracut, started the race on Marathon Monday with Tedy’s Team, but because of dehydration, she had to stop halfway.

On Saturday, she started back up in Wellesley and made it to the finish line.

Kim CHadwell crosses the finish line of the Boston Marathon more than a month after the race. (Photo credit: Tedy’s Team)

April marked the 50th anniversary of a stroke Chadwell suffered when she was 6 years old.

“The first time I had met another stroke survivor was when I joined Tedy’s Team in 2016,” Chadwell said. “It was healing to meet so many other survivors. The stories may be different, but the struggles of surviving and getting back to a new normal are the same.”

Tedy’s Team, started by former Patriot Tedy Bruschi, is a group of runners raising money for the American Stroke Association and training to complete the Boston Marathon.

