NEEDHAM (CBS) – Members of the Jewish community held a vigil at a Needham prayer house, just days after it was the target of an arsonist.

The vigil was organized by a couple of mothers of the Chabad Center, and Saturday evening there was an outpouring of support for the rabbi and his family that call the building home.

“It’s indescribable,” said Rabbi Mendy Krinsky, whose home at the Chabad Center was hit by arson Thursday. “It’s beautiful. It’s much stronger than the hate.”

Police are calling the blaze suspicious after the home of an Arlington rabbi was set on fire twice in less than a week.

“This lovely family with little children. What kind of thing is that for them to have to live through? It’s very tragic,” said Randee Brenner, of Needham.

People say that the fires are a disturbing trend.

“It makes me very nervous,” said Rabbi William Kaufman, of Needham. “Every Jew that I’ve spoken to is nervous about it because the rise of anti-Semitism and all the incidents that are happening.

“We have to grow from it. We aren’t going to be deterred by this type of act,” Krinsky said.

Police have not made any arrests, but they are offering $21,000 in reward money for any information leading to an arrest.