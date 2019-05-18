ACTON (CBS) – A threatening message targeting three students was found scrawled in a girls’ bathroom stall at Acton-Boxboro Regional High School on Thursday afternoon.
The message, written in marker in a bathroom stall, threatened to harm three female students of Indian descent.
Acton police processed the scene and are reviewing common area surveillance video. The threatened students were brought to their counselors’ offices, and their parents were notified. The students were able to return to school Friday.
“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we were not able to share this information previously. The nature of the threat did not cause immediate concern for the broader school community and a plan was put in place to ensure student safety,” Superintendent Peter Light said. “The Acton-Boxborough Regional School District enjoys a strong partnership with its municipal police departments, and we are working together to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this disturbing threat on our students.”