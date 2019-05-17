EASTON (CBS) — A woman charged with crashing into and killing an East Bridgewater couple will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week. Sheri Vazquez, 33, of Easton, was arraigned on multiple charges in Taunton District Court Friday.
John and Virginia Masefield, 79 and 77 years old respectively, died as a result of the crash.
According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Vazquez, driving a Dodge Journey, was speeding down Route 138 in Easton when she collided with a Hyundai Elantra, carrying the Masefields, that was turning onto Purchase Street.
“After the collision, Sheri Vazquez, who was the sole occupant of the Dodge Journey, exited her vehicle and ran from the scene. She was arrested a short time later just over the town line in West Bridgewater,” said a statement from the D.A.
Vazquez was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. More charges could be filed.
A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for May 22 at 11 a.m.