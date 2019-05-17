ARLINGTON (CBS) — Arlington Police have placed a full time detail officer on Lake Street after a second suspicious fire broke out at a rabbi’s home there.
The first fire was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. The second fire was around 9 p.m. Thursday.
“A police officer on patrol in the area arrived within about 30 seconds of the initial call. The officer noticed light flames coming from one side of the house, confined to the wood shingles. The officer used a handheld fire extinguisher to put out the flames,” said a statement from police early Friday morning.
Both are being considered as suspicious. “The two fires occurred at the home of a local rabbi who conducts religious services at the location,” said police.
In the statement, Police Chief Julie Flaherty said, “These are extremely concerning incidents in which an innocent family has had the safety and security of their home compromised by some else’s violent actions.”
Neither fire has been large enough to damage the inside of the home.
A “suspicious person seen leaving the area” was caught on surveillance video from Saturday but there is no footage from Thursday’s incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington Police at 781-643-1212.