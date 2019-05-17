WATCH LIVE:Arlington Police Update On Investigation Of Fires At Rabbi’s Home
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have made a number of special teams signings this offseason. On Friday, they made one more.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots signed Brandon King to a two-year deal.

Technically, King is listed as a linebacker, though in his four-year NFL career, he’s yet to take a single snap on defense.

He was on the field for 62 percent of special teams snaps last year, recording 11 tackles (6 solo).

In 2017, he played 52 percent of special teams snaps, a year after taking 67 percent of special teams snaps. As a rookie in 2015, he took 54 percent of special teams snaps. In his career, he’s made 41 tackles (29 solo) and one for a safety.

In terms of special teams signings this offseason, the Patriots signed Terrence Brooks from the Jets, they signed  Brandon Bolden after his brief stint in Miami, re-signed kicker Stephen Gostkowski, re-signed punter Ryan Allen, and traded up in the draft to select punter Jake Bailey in the fifth round.

