BOSTON (CBS) — A potential reunion between the Patriots and linebacker Jamie Collins has been pondered for well over two months. This week, it finally took place, and we now know the details of the arrangement.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the details of the contract signed by the 29-year-old linebacker, and the deal could be classified as team-friendly.

According to Rapoport, the contract includes just $250,000 of guaranteed money, and a base salary of $1.05 million. Incentives could bump the contract up to $5 million if Collins hits certain benchmarks.

The #Patriots signed LB Jamie Collins to a 1-year deal worth $1.05M with just $250K guaranteed, source said. It can be worth up to $5M. Little risk, high reward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2019

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer specified some of those incentives, which include pay bumps for being on the active roster each week, playing time incentives, and $500,000 bonuses for either making the Pro Bowl or being named an All-Pro.

Breer then broke it down further, noting that Collins would make $250,000 for playing 50 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, another $250,000 for playing 60 percent, another $250,000 for playing 70 percent, and another $250,000 for playing 80 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He can make another $500,000 by playing 91 percent, and then another $500,000 by playing 95 percent of the snaps.

Playing-time incentives … Likely to be earned: $250K for 50, 60, 70 and 80 percent (total: $1M).

NLTBE: $500K for 91 and 95 percent (total: $1M). His play-time last year was just under 91 percent, which explains the markers. So his cap number is $3M. His max is $5M. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 17, 2019

Last year, Jamie Collins was on the field for 90.65% of Cleveland’s defensive snaps, which ranked second on the team.

The new contract is a far cry from the four-year, $50 million contract (with $26 million guaranteed) that Collins received from the Browns in 2017.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker started all 16 games for Cleveland last year, recording 104 total tackles (73 solo), four sacks, seven quarterback hits, one interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He last made the Pro Bowl in 2015, his final full season in New England.