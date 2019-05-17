



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to sample the best juice and smoothies around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie sources in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Kwench Juice Cafe

Photo: Tiffany J./Yelp

Topping the list is Kwench Juice Cafe. Located at 230 Congress St. (between High and Purchase streets) downtown, the spot to score juice, smoothies and more is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp.

A variety of fresh juices and super juices are available, as well as acai bowls and wheat grass, ginger and lemon ginger juice shots.

Yelper Nidhi A. wrote, “I’m never disappointed with the new things I try here regularly.”

2. Energize

Photo: energize/Yelp

Next up is Brighton’s Energize, situated at 618 Washington St. (between Brackett and Bigelow streets). With five stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the organic store and vegan spot, serving juice, smoothies and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

The menu offers eight kinds of smoothie bowls, plus a variety of shakes and juices and eight signature salads, including those with a kale, spinach or mixed greens base.

3. Jugos

Photo: jackie L./Yelp

Back Bay’s Jugos, located at 145 Dartmouth St. (between I-90 and Southwest Corridor Park), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score juice and smoothies 4.5 stars out of 303 reviews.

The menu offers chia puddings, sandwiches, detox beverages and more.

Yelper Amy J. wrote, “I ordered an Aston smoothie without the date ingredient, and this was probably one of the best green smoothies I’ve had. It was so refreshing.”

4. Cocobeet

Cocobeet, a vegan spot that offers juice and smoothies, salads and more in Government Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 224 Yelp reviews. Head over to 100 City Hall Plaza to see for yourself.

The menu features organic cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies and raw vegan foods, as well as avocado toast, vanilla berry chia pudding, zucchini basil pesto pasta, salads and more.

5. Coco Leaf

Photo: alice s./Yelp

Over in Dorchester, check out Coco Leaf, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score desserts, coffee and tea, juice and smoothies at 1480 Dorchester Ave. (between Lincoln and Faulkner streets).

The beverages, made with fresh ingredients, include Chè Coco Leaf, with pandan jelly, red and white bean, hot luu, mung bean with coconut milk, coconut meat and chia seeds, Matchalicious Crepe with Matcha custard cream, strawberry, green tea ice cream and chocolate ganache.