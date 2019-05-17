



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are heading to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s time to party in Boston.

But once that celebration dies down, the Bruins know that the real work will begin. As multiple members of the current roster can attest, merely getting to the Cup Final doesn’t mean anything if you don’t win it. A handful of current Bruins know firsthand how much better it is to actually finish the deal.

And, while the path to the Final thus far has been far from easy, there should be little doubt that the Bruins’ biggest challenge is yet to come. That’s due both to the stakes and the opponent.

No matter whether it’s the Sharks or the Blues that emerge from the West, the Bruins will have their hands full. Here’s how both the Blues and Sharks compare to the teams the Bruins have faced this postseason, both in terms of regular-season performance and postseason performance. The Bruins can be included in the categories, too, for comparative purposes.

REGULAR SEASON WIN-LOSS RECORD

Boston: 49-24-9, 107 points

San Jose: 46-27-9, 101 points

Toronto: 46-28-8, 100 points

Carolina: 46-29-7, 99 points

St. Louis: 45-28-9, 99 points

Columbus: 47-31-4, 98 points GOALS SCORED PER GAME

San Jose: 3.52, 2nd

Toronto: 3.49, 4th

Boston: 3.13, 11th

Columbus: 3.12, 12th

St. Louis: 2.98, 15th

Carolina: 2.96, 16th GOALS ALLOWED PER GAME

Boston: 2.59, 3rd

St. Louis: 2.68, 5th

Carolina: 2.70, 8th

Columbus: 2.82, 11th

Toronto: 3.04, 20th

San Jose: 3.15, 21st POWER PLAY PERCENTAGE

Boston: 25.9%, 3rd

San Jose: 23.6%, 6th

Toronto: 21.8%, 8th

St. Louis: 21.1%, 10th

Carolina: 17.8%, 20th

Columbus: 15.4%, 28th PENALTY KILL PERCENTAGE

Columbus: 85%, 2nd

Carolina: 81.6%, 8th

St. Louis: 81.5%, 9th

San Jose: 80.8%, 15th

Boston: 79.9%, 16th

Toronto: 79.9%, 17th POSTSEASON WIN-LOSS RECORD

Boston: 12-5

St. Louis: 10-6

San Jose: 10-7

Carolina: 8-7

Columbus: 6-4

Toronto: 3-4 GOALS SCORED PER GAME

Boston: 3.35

San Jose: 3.29

Columbus: 3.00

St. Louis: 2.81

Carolina: 2.60

Toronto: 2.43 GOALS ALLOWED PER GAME

Boston: 1.94

Columbus: 2.50

Carolina: 2.80

St. Louis: 2.88

San Jose: 3.18

Toronto: 3.29 POWER PLAY PERCENTAGE

Boston: 34%

Columbus: 25.8%

Toronto: 18.8%

San Jose: 18%

St. Louis: 16.7%

Carolina: 9.6% PENALTY KILL PERCENTAGE

Boston: 86.3%

Columbus: 84%

San Jose: 81.3%

St. Louis: 77.1%

Carolina: 68.6%

Toronto: 56.3%

The Bruins won both of their games against the Sharks this year, though both were classics in their own right. On Feb. 18 in San Jose, the Bruins took a 3-0 lead before Joe Thornton recorded a hat trick for the first time in nearly a decade. In overtime, after a net off its pegs negated a would-be Evander Kane breakaway, Charlie McAvoy blasted the game-winning goal to give Boston a 6-5 victory.

Eight days later, the Bruins fell behind at home 1-0 to the Sharks, before scoring four unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 win. Zdeno Chara fought Kane, Chris Wagner fought Barclay Goodrow, and David Backes fought Micheal Haley in what was a spirited affair.

The Sharks do appear to have a rabbit’s foot in their hockey pants this postseason, as they’ve taken advantage of a questionable call in Game 7 against the Golden Knights and more recently a missed hand pass on their overtime goal in Game 2 against the Blues.

And while the Bruins employ the league’s hottest goaltender, the Sharks employ the league’s hottest forward, as Logan Couture has scored 14 goals in 17 games played; teammate Tomas Hertl ranks second in the NHL with nine goals scored this postseason. Couture’s Six assists give him 20 points, which also leads the entire NHL postseason, two more than Brad Marchand’s 18 points.

Sharks defensemen Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns and forward Timo Meier are all tied for third in the NHL postseason with 15 points apiece. Boston’s David Pastrnak also has 15 points this postseason.

As for the Blues, they lost their first matchup against the Bruins on Jan. 17, before beating the Bruins in a shootout on a Saturday night in St. Louis on Feb. 23. Jake Allen was in net for the Blues in the 5-2 loss to Boston, while current goaltender Jordan Binnington was in net for the 2-1 shootout win. That shootout went six rounds, with Sammy Blais beating Tuukka Rask in that sixth round to win it for the home team.

CURRENT BRUINS FROM 2013 TEAM

Patrice Bergeron

Zdeno Chara

David Krejci

Torey Krug

Brad Marchand

Tuukka Rask CURRENT BRUINS FROM 2011 TEAM

Patrice Bergeron

Zdeno Chara

David Krejci

Brad Marchand

Tuukka Rask (backup)

Steven Kampfer (did not play in postseason)

If there’s any sense of comfort for the Bruins, it can be found in the fatigue that’s likely to have set in on their next opponent, no matter which team advances. The Blues played in a six-game and a seven-game series before reaching the conference finals, while the Sharks were pushed to seven games in both of their series thus far. With the current series at 2-1, it also has the potential to go long.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will be resting and waiting. They know that come next week, what they’ve already accomplished will not matter anymore. Next week, the real work can begin.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.