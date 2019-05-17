Filed Under:Boston News, Hit and Run, Mattapan


BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for a “vehicle of interest” in a hit-and-run accident on Fottler Road that left a woman dead.

Police said the victim was found unconscious in the street with head trauma at about 3:20 Thursday afternoon. By the time police arrived, the woman was dead.

Boston Police are seeking information about a black sedan in connection with a Mattapan hit-and-run. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

“On arrival, they observed a female in the street Boston EMS responded and declared that female nonviable. The female was suffering from head trauma,” said Police Superintendent Paul Donovan.

A woman was struck by a car and killed in Mattapan on Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

The vehicle, described as a black sedan with tinted window, was seen traveling on Hiawatha Road in the direction of Blue Hill Avenue at the time of the accident. The driver – described by police as a black female with a heavy build, long hair and wearing a white shirt and black pants – was observed walking away from the scene towards Tennis Road.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

