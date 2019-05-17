  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Paula Ebben
MALDEN (CBS) – A hockey coach – whose removal from the Andover High School team caused an uproar among students and parents – has landed a new job.

Chris Kuchar has been hired as the new coach of Malden Catholic’s hockey team.

Chris Kuchar in May 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Kuchar said he bears Andover High School no ill will. Some Andover hockey players said they won’t play for a new coach, but Kuchar urged his former players to give the new coach 100 percent.

“The next coach that comes in had nothing to do with me leaving. I demand that you give that coach the same amount of respect. I demand that you give that coach the same amount of effort because he is in no way any part of this.”

Kuchar and the Andover High School hockey team had league titles and a winning record, so when his contract wasn’t renewed, Kuchar said he was hurt. However, students and parents rallied around him in a public display of support.

Andover High School students walked out of class to protest Chris Kuchar’s firing Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

“It meant a lot to me to have that support from the student body, to have that support from the Andover community.”

Kuchar said he doesn’t know why he was dismissed and that reasons given by the Andover School District were vague.

“The more impressive thing that I got were the text messages and the letters from former players who have no skin in the game, they didn’t have to reach out because they don’t play for me anymore. That was most impressive, how you’ve touched the lives of players that you’ve coached before.”

