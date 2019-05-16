



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will be without their captain as they try to punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Zdeno Chara was not on the ice for warmups in Raleigh on Thursday night, after rumors circulated throughout the day that he may miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chara’s absence means he will not be in uniform for the potential clinching game. John Moore was dressed for warmups, indicating he will play in the game.

Chara, 42, has played all 16 postseason games for the Bruins, after skating in 62 games during the regular season. In the playoffs, he ranks second on the team in time on ice, averaging 22:32 per game. (Charlie McAvoy leads the team with 24:28 average time on ice.) Chara has a goal and two assists to go with a plus-11 rating, which is the best such mark across the entire NHL this postseason.

Chara did experience some clear and obvious pain in Game 1 of this series against Carolina, after he blocked a shot off his foot in the opening period of the series. Chara did return, though, and ended up playing 19:24. He played for 24:58 in Game 2 and 22:06 in Game 3.

For Game 1 of this series, Steven Kampfer was the choice to play. But for Game 4, head coach Bruce Cassidy opted for John Moore. The 28-year-old defenseman played in 61 games for Boston during the regular season but has skated in just four postseason games, registering zero points and a minus-4 rating.

In pregame line rushes, Moore skated on the third pair with rookie Connor Clifton. Matt Grzelcyk, who has three goals and four assists this postseason, moved up to the top pairing to skate with McAvoy.