Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police Department, Mattapan

MATTAPAN (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a woman on Fottler Road in Mattapan on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the woman was found unconscious in the street with head trauma. By the time police arrived, the woman was dead.

“On arrival they observed a female in the street Boston EMS responded and declared that female non viable. The female was suffering from head trauma,” said Police Superintendent Paul Donovan.

The Collision Investigation Unit and the Homicide Unit are both involved in the investigation.

“We have some witnesses that we are interviewing,” said Donovan.

Donovan said the police are not calling the case a “hit and run.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s