MATTAPAN (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a woman on Fottler Road in Mattapan on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the woman was found unconscious in the street with head trauma. By the time police arrived, the woman was dead.
“On arrival they observed a female in the street Boston EMS responded and declared that female non viable. The female was suffering from head trauma,” said Police Superintendent Paul Donovan.
The Collision Investigation Unit and the Homicide Unit are both involved in the investigation.
“We have some witnesses that we are interviewing,” said Donovan.
Donovan said the police are not calling the case a “hit and run.”