Filed Under:Whitman News

WHITMAN (CBS) – A Whitman school teacher is being investigated by police.

The teacher, who has not been named, is accused of having “inappropriate contact” with a student at the Duval Elementary School.

It was reported to a school resource officer Wednesday morning. The teacher was put on paid administrative leave. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

“Because the alleged incident involves a minor, further details cannot be released at this time,” police said in a statement Thursday.

