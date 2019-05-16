BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman can no longer be held on a civil commitment.
Chapman was supposed to be released last year because his prison sentence was up and two psychiatrists appointed by the state claimed he was no longer dangerous.
He was convicted of raping two boys from Lawrence in 1977. He was also listed as a “person of interest” in the case of a missing 10-year-old Lawrence boy in 1976 and eventually admitted that he molested at least 100 young boys.
The favorable ruling for Chapman does not mean he’ll be released immediately.
Last year prosecutors filed new charges alleging that he inappropriately touched himself in front of prison nurses. He’ll go on trial on those charges next month.
Bail in that case is set at $25,000. He’s been ordered to have no contact with victims of his past crimes or any minor children, and to not access the internet.