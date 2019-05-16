



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Interested in adopting a pet or just taking a peek at some lovable companions? There are dozens of great pets up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Boston. Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of pets currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Flares, lizard

Flares is a male lizard staying at MSPCA Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

From Flares’ current caretaker:

Flares and Talon, 3-year-old green iguanas, can be adopted together or separately. We are looking for a person or family that has some reptile experience as we need a temperature-controlled environment and lots of tasty things to eat.

Piggy, Guinea pig

Piggy is an adorable male Guinea pig currently housed at MSPCA Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Here’s what Piggy’s friends at MSPCA Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center think of him:

Piggy is a 3-year-old adorable guinea pig with great hair, looking for a home with people who will give him lots of love and attention. He loves snacks.

Gray, Guinea pig

Gray is an adorable male Guinea pig being cared for at MSPCA Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

From Gray’s current caretaker:

Brownie and Gray are 2-year-old friendly piggies looking for a great new home. We are playful and don’t mind being held. We also love time outside of our enclosure to explore. We are bonded and must go home together.

Bosco, Guinea pig

Bosco is a charming male Guinea pig currently housed at MSPCA Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

He has all his shots.

From Bosco’s current caretaker:

Bosco and Angell are year-old adorable guinea pigs looking for a great new home. Because we are shy we would love a home where we will have patient people who will give us lots of love and attention. We are bonded and must go home together.

Perrier, parakeet

Perrier is a charming female parakeet currently residing at MSPCA Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

