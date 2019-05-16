WESTPORT (CBS) – Stephanie Tripp, the Fall River woman who was a victim of a hit-and-run in Westport last week, died Thursday morning. She was 30 years old.
The Bristol County District Attorney said Tripp was walking down Old Bedford Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 when she was struck by a BMW.
A witness said the driver stopped, got out of the car, said he was sorry and then drove off while the witness was trying to help to Tripp, who was found face down in the breakdown lane with severe injuries. A second witness tried to follow the driver, who allegedly sped away, passing vehicles by swerving into the opposite travel lane.
Tripp was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she remained in critical condition until her death. The driver and the car haven’t been found.
Police believe Tripp was hit by a gray BMW 3 Series vehicle, likely made between 1999 and 2005. The car may have minor front end damage on its hood and/or passenger side. It was last seen at the corner of Old Fall River Road and Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 508-993-1928 or Westport Police at 508-636-1122.