FOXBORO (CBS) – The Rolling Stones are coming to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this summer after all, now that lead singer Mick Jagger is recovering from heart surgery.

The band announced Thursday morning they’ll play Gillette Stadium on Sunday July 7 on their 2019 “No Filter” North American tour. The tour, and the Stones Foxboro concert on June 8, was postponed back in March, after Jagger needed surgery.

Jagger posted a video Wednesday showing him dancing just six weeks after the procedure.

“Tickets sold for the original date will be honored so fans do not need to exchange their tickets,” a Gillette Stadium spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets once they have been transferred back.”

For more information, visit the Ticketmaster web site or the Rolling Stones web site.

