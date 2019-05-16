Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Patrick Peterson, Sports News, Tom Brady


BOSTON (CBS) — Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson took a jab at Tom Brady during the Deflategate ordeal. He’s likely regretting those four-year-old tweets — among other things — on Thursday.

That’s because the the eight-time Pro Bowler was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Peterson took a shot at the Patriots quarterback in 2015 during the whole Deflategate mess, saying the NFL probably wouldn’t do anything about the incident. After a long legal battle against the NFL, Brady served his four-game suspension to start the 2016 season.

Peterson even doubled down by saying Brady “disrespected” the league.

Well that’s a shame.

Now Peterson will have to serve his own suspension for “disrespecting” the league, leaving the Cardinals without one of their best defensive players six games.

