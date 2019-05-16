Comments
NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are looking for the driver who hit a woman on a highway in Nashua and didn’t stop. The woman died.
The woman, identified as 68-year-old Juliette Koss of Nashua, fell or collapsed on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Shortly after police were called, Koss was hit by a car which left before officers arrived.
Koss was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear yet why she was on the highway.
Police said witnesses described the car as a “tan colored mid to full size SUV type vehicle” with damage to the front end and bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 603-223-8993.