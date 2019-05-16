  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Juliette Koss, Nashua News, New Hampshire News

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are looking for the driver who hit a woman on a highway in Nashua and didn’t stop. The woman died.

The woman, identified as 68-year-old Juliette Koss of Nashua, fell or collapsed on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after police were called, Koss was hit by a car which left before officers arrived.

Koss was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear yet why she was on the highway.

Police said witnesses described the car as a “tan colored mid to full size SUV type vehicle” with damage to the front end and bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 603-223-8993.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s