BOSTON (CBS) — Don Sweeney’s vision as general manager for the Boston Bruins is coming together in a significant way this season. And his work is getting recognized by his peers.
Sweeney has been named one of three finalists for NHL General Manager of the Year. Sweeney is joined by Carolina’s Don Waddell and St. Louis’ Doug Armstrong.
The award is voted on by NHL general managers at the end of the regular season. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards on June 19.
Sweeney took over as GM after the Bruins fired Peter Chiarelli in 2015. The Bruins missed the playoffs in Sweeney’s first season as GM, but they’ve improved each year since then. They were eliminated in the first round of the 2016 playoffs, lasted until the second round in 2017, and as of Thursday evening, they were one win away from earning a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
Sweeney, who played 15 seasons for the Bruins from 1988-2003, has worked in the team’s front office since 2006.