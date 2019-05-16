  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:CBS Boston, Centro, Immigration, MIRA, President Trump, Trump, WBZ, Yadires Nova Salcedo


May 18, 2019
Month after month, year after year, immigration continues to be one of the hottest topics of debate at a local, state and national level. With President Trump rolling out his new immigration plan this week, on this edition of Centro, we have decided to do a special segment talking about some of the most important issues being discussed right now in Boston, Massachusetts and the rest of the country! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks Marion Davis, Communications Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA Coalition. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
THE LATEST ON IMMIGRATION TOPICS
MIRA COALITION
(617) 350-5480
www.miracoalition.org
Facebook: @MIRAcoalition
Twitter: @MIRAcoalition
Instagram: @mira_coalition

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s