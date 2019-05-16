Comments
May 18, 2019
Month after month, year after year, immigration continues to be one of the hottest topics of debate at a local, state and national level. With President Trump rolling out his new immigration plan this week, on this edition of Centro, we have decided to do a special segment talking about some of the most important issues being discussed right now in Boston, Massachusetts and the rest of the country! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks Marion Davis, Communications Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA Coalition. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
May 18, 2019
Month after month, year after year, immigration continues to be one of the hottest topics of debate at a local, state and national level. With President Trump rolling out his new immigration plan this week, on this edition of Centro, we have decided to do a special segment talking about some of the most important issues being discussed right now in Boston, Massachusetts and the rest of the country! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks Marion Davis, Communications Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA Coalition. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
THE LATEST ON IMMIGRATION TOPICS
MIRA COALITION
(617) 350-5480
www.miracoalition.org
Facebook: @MIRAcoalition
Twitter: @MIRAcoalition
Instagram: @mira_coalition
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.