MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a 25-year-old woman in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday night after a chaotic scene in a convenience store.
An officer responded to the Kenoco gas station on Elm Street at about 8 p.m. for a report of a woman “throwing items around the store.” Police said he encountered Beth Whittaker, who threw a bag of charcoal at the officer and missed.
“The officer deployed his taser but it had no effect on Whittaker,” police said in a statement. “She then got a large glass bottle of S. Pellegrino water and held it over her head like a club and screamed at the officer to get away from her.”
The officer was able to get the woman on the ground and arrest her.
Police then helped a store clerk who suffered a bloody nose. He said Whittaker tried to steal some items from the store and he grabbed her by the backpack and dragged her back inside.
The clerk said that during the struggle, Whittaker “took a bottle of red wine and swung it down, hitting him in the face.” He refuse medical treatment at the scene.
Whittaker is facing several charges, including first degree assault, resisting arrest and violation of bail conditions. She was set to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court in the morning and then Hillsboro Superior Court later for the felony charges.