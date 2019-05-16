Comments
JACKSON, N.H. (CBS) – A mother bear and her two cubs explored the porch at the Inn At Thorn Hill in Jackson New Hampshire.
The bears walked up to the glass windows and peeked through as guests were eating, even pawing the windows to see if they were open.
Then, the cubs started tussling on the porch, breaking the porch railing.
“At first it was a startle, as you say, but (guests) also then got out their phones and cameras and were able to enjoy this unusual close proximity….” said inn owner Steve Lambert.