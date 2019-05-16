Filed Under:Bears, Jackson New Hampshire, New Hampshire News

JACKSON, N.H. (CBS) – A mother bear and her two cubs explored the porch at the Inn At Thorn Hill in Jackson New Hampshire.

The bears walked up to the glass windows and peeked through as guests were eating, even pawing the windows to see if they were open.

A mother bear and her two cubs visited a New Hampshire inn. (Photo credit: Steve Lambert)

Then, the cubs started tussling on the porch, breaking the porch railing.

“At first it was a startle, as you say, but (guests) also then got out their phones and cameras and were able to enjoy this unusual close proximity….” said inn owner Steve Lambert.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s