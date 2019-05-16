  • WBZ TVOn Air

EASTON (CBS) – Two people were killed in a crash at the intersection of Turnpike and Purchase Streets in Easton Thursday evening. Easton Fire and Police Departments responded to the two car crash shortly after 6:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.

Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Easton (WBZ-TV)

A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A sheet was covering the passenger side window of a heavily damaged red sedan that was involved in the crash. A gray SUV had front end damage and appeared to have crashed through a fence into a tree.

Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Easton (WBZ-TV)

State Police are investigating what caused the crash.

