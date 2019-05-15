MEDFORD (CBS) – Two Tufts University students say they were attacked near campus in the last week.

The most recent incident happened on Adams Street in Medford around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. A student said a white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans came up behind her and grabbed her around the waist. She broke away and ran off. Campus police said she was not physically hurt.

A week earlier, on May 7, a student told police a man grabbed her from behind in a bear hug while she was walking on Frederick Avenue around 11:25 p.m. She also escaped and was not hurt. The man was described as 6 feet tall, wearing all dark clothes and reflective sneakers.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking to know the attack happened on a street that I live on as a student and young woman walking home alone at night often,” said Tufts senior Melissa Wishner.

It’s not clear yet if the attacks are connected. Police are warning everyone to pay attention and walk in groups.

“We all got a notification right away and people were reaching out to us to make sure we were all fine because they know we live on the street,” said Tufts senior Maura Barry. “It’s definitely a little concerning.”

Most students have left for the summer, but there are still seniors on campus waiting for graduation. The two attacks have their attention.

“One of my friends actually lives on Fredrick Ave. It’s definitely a little bit scary. Definitely makes you think about how late should I stay in the library at night,” Tufts senior Hedy Veiht told WBZ-TV. “Living on campus I never felt really unsafe, but living off campus it’s a little bit different. You never really know,” Veiht said.

“Definitely concerning, it makes you want to be more vigilant,” said senior Caroline McCormick.

Anyone with information should call Tufts Police at 617-627-6610 or Medford Police at 781-391-6404.