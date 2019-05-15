BOSTON (CBS) – Recreational marijuana may be legal in Massachusetts now, but keep it away from The Who’s Roger Daltrey when the band comes to Fenway Park this summer.
The frontman told fans at a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden Monday night to quit smoking pot near the stage.
“All the ones smoking grass down the front here, I’m totally allergic to it,” Daltrey can be heard saying in an expletive-laced video posted to YouTube. “I’m not kidding.”
Daltrey, 75, said the marijuana smoke harms his voice.
Back in 2015, Newsday reported that Daltrey threatened to walk off the stage if people smoking pot near him didn’t stop.
Daltrey, Pete Townshend and the rest of The Who are coming to Fenway on Friday, Sept. 13. For the record, smoking is prohibited in all areas of the ballpark.