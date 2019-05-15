WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marijuana, Roger Daltrey, The Who


BOSTON (CBS) – Recreational marijuana may be legal in Massachusetts now, but keep it away from The Who’s Roger Daltrey when the band comes to Fenway Park this summer.

The frontman told fans at a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden Monday night to quit smoking pot near the stage.

“All the ones smoking grass down the front here, I’m totally allergic to it,” Daltrey can be heard saying in an expletive-laced video posted to YouTube. “I’m not kidding.”

Daltrey, 75, said the marijuana smoke harms his voice.

Back in 2015, Newsday reported that Daltrey threatened to walk off the stage if people smoking pot near him didn’t stop.

Daltrey, Pete Townshend and the rest of The Who are coming to Fenway on Friday, Sept. 13. For the record, smoking is prohibited in all areas of the ballpark.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s