BOSTON (AP) — A California man who threatened to kill employees of The Boston Globe after the newspaper called on media organizations nationwide to denounce President Trump’s attacks on the media has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say 68-year-old Robert Chain, of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven counts of making threatening communications in interstate commerce. He faces five years in prison per count at sentencing scheduled for Sept. 23.

Neither Chain nor his attorney spoke when they left court. His attorney, William Weinreb, previously said Chain took “full responsibility” for his actions.

Robert Chain outside court on September 24, 2018 (WBZ-TV)

Chain was arrested in August after authorities say he made a series of calls threatening the lives of Globe staff in retaliation for its coordinated editorial response to Trump’s frequent attacks on the news media.

