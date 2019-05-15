BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are planning to meet with a top Trump administration official during a two-day trip to Washington to call for investments in transportation, housing and the environment.
The two will begin Wednesday discussing ways to combat climate change at a Boston meeting of business, institutional, and civic leaders before heading to Washington.
They will meet with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, the Democratic chairman of the House Transportation Infrastructure Committee. They will also meet with the committee’s top Republican, Missouri Rep. Sam Graves.
On Thursday, the Republican governor and Democratic mayor will meet with members of the state’s congressional delegation and Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
