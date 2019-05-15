Comments
DEDHAM (CBS) – Local 1445 and Macy’s reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday, which means Macy’s workers may not be going on strike.
The agreement includes retaining time-and-a-half on Sundays, reduced health insurance premiums and wage increases.
“We were determined to make sure our members got the fair contracts they deserve,” said 1445 negotiator Brian Sangster. “We’re the ones who keep the stores running and the customers coming back, and the company needs to acknowledge that fact by giving us the wages and benefits we’ve earned.”
The union will vote on the contract’s ratification Sunday.
Macy’s has not released a statement about the possible agreement.