Filed Under:CNN, Hershey's


By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

(CNN) — Hershey’s century-and-a-quarter-old chocolate bar design is getting a very modern makeover.

The brand is replacing its recognizable logo and etching 25 popular emojis into the rectangles that make up its milk chocolate bar. Hershey’s is including a smiley face, the fist pound, the ghost emoji and others.

The emoji-filled redesign marks the first time Hershey’s has altered its milk chocolate bar design since it first went on sale in 1900.

But, sad face, it’s not a permanent change. The new bars are on sale for a limited time beginning this summer. The company said it will only make about 25 million standard- and snack-sized emoji bars.

Hershey’s is replacing its recognizable logo and etching 25 popular emojis into the rectangles that make up its milk chocolate bar. (Credit: Hershey’s/CNN)

“By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new,” said Kriston Ohm, senior manager of Hershey’s, in a press release.

Each of the emojis were chosen to “feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation,” the company said.

They will be sold in the standard size and snack size and will come in six different packages.

Hershey’s century-and-a-quarter-old chocolate bar design is getting a very modern makeover. (Credit: Hershey’s/CNN)

Hershey has made very few additions to its namesake lineup in the past.

In 2017, it started selling Hershey’s Gold, a caramelized creme bar with pretzels and peanuts baked inside. It was the first Hershey’s bar that didn’t include chocolate.

Prior to that, Hershey’s began selling a Cookies ‘n Creme variety in 1995. Hershey’s Special Dark debuted in 1939.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

