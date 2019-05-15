Michael Chavis Had No Idea What To Do After His First Career Walk-Off Hit For Red SoxMichael Chavis knew exactly what he had to do when he stepped up to the plate in the 10th inning Wednesday night against the Rockies. But after he delivered the first walk-off of his young career, he was a little lost.

St. Louis Blues Lose In Overtime After Refs Miss Obvious Hand Pass By SharksEvery single Blues player on the ice knew immediately that the goal should not have counted. The four on-ice officials did not. The Sharks won.

PGA Championship: Woods, Johnson, Koepka Look To Tame Bethpage BlackTiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka lead a historically good PGA Championship field into Bethpage Black.

Chavis Lifts Red Sox Over Rockies 6-5 In 10 inningsRookie Michael Chavis singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox recovered after blowing a five-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Final Whistle On Hate: Revolution, Chelsea FC Fight Anti-SemitismThe New England Revolution will play the Chelsea Football Club from London, and proceeds will go toward fighting anti-Semitism.