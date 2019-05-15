Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston accent has been called many things by the rest of the country. Now it has another description – sexy.
Travel website “Big 7 Travel” asked its followers which region had the sexiest accent, and Boston came in second.
“One of America’s most imitated and parodied accents, Boston almost comes out on top of the country’s sexiest accents,” the ranking stated. “And yes, just like Mahhhhk Wahlberg, locals really do say ‘pahk yuh cahr in hahvuhd yahd.'”
Boston is behind only Texas. New York, Maine and Chicago round out the top five.
The Long Island accent finishes at the bottom of this list. The Rhode Island accent comes in at No. 38.