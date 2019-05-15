



BOSTON (CBS) – Four Boston Bruins fans who police said “viciously beat” someone after a playoff game last week have been arrested.

Transit Police shared surveillance photos of five men on Monday, most of them in Bruins gear, who were wanted for questioning in the attack on May 9. The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final earlier that night at the TD Garden.

The alleged beating happened at about midnight at the North Quincy MBTA station, and left the victim with facial fractures, police said. Surveillance cameras did not capture the assault, but did catch the men scattering.

Transit Police said “numerous tips” helped them identify and arrest four of them – Stiles Bezema, 21, of Wrentham; Antonio Green, 31, of Agawam; John Pritoni, 29, of Norfolk, and Thomas Pritoni, 23, of Norfolk.

All four turned themselves in and are charged with aggravated assault and battery. They were arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

Transit Police say there were some words exchanged between two groups on the platform and then it turned into a fight. Prosecutors say the four men involved attacked two others, severely injuring a Weymouth man.

It was Green who shot video of the incident. It shows suspect Tom Pritoni daring the victim to throw a punch. The victim, Matt Gill, would wind up with broken facial bones and a 10-stitch gash moments later.

“The only description they could give to officers at that time were five or six white males in Bruins attire,” said prosecutor Joe Martinelli.

When the four were arraigned, the judge denied a request to allow them to hide their faces.

“It’s a serious request and once the cat’s out of the bag, we’re not getting it back in,” said defense attorney Joe Keegan.

The fifth man sought will not be charged. He was the first to call police and name his friends, insisting he left the T station when he sensed trouble was brewing.

“He’s not here today, this person that made all these statements, that didn’t do anything. I was there but I didn’t do anything these four did,” Keegan said.

Two of the suspects made bail, two others did not. One has a lengthy history of trouble.

The victim’s mother told WBZ he’s staying quiet.