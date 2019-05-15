BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking for something unique, vintage, previously loved, or just a good deal? A thrift shop may be the way to go. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for thrift stores.
1. Boomerangs
Topping the list is Boomerangs. Located at 716 Centre St. (between Burroughs Street and Harris Avenue) in Jamaica Plain, the thrift store is the highest rated thrift store in Boston, boasting four stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Goodwill Store
Next up is Roxbury’s The Goodwill Store, situated at 1010 Harrison Ave. (between Mall Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard). With four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Savers
West Roxbury’s Savers, located at 1230 VFW Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the thrift store and donation center four stars out of 54 reviews.