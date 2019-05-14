WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
Filed Under:Westport News

WESTPORT (AP) — A Massachusetts town is sick of homeowners and businesses raiding its beaches for free landscaping materials.

So the coastal community of Westport has approved a town bylaw that would impose a $250 fine on people who take rocks or vegetation from town-owned beaches.

Sean Leach, vice President of the Westport Beach Committee, says he’s seen people and commercial landscapers fill up trucks with rocks that they use for fire pits, rock gardens and driveway aprons.

He says winter berries and other vegetation are taken by people to be used as Christmas decor.

The rock pilfering affects the resiliency of the beaches, which are important in protecting the coast.

The town plans to put up signs in beach areas reminding people about the ordinance.

