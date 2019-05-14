Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — U.S. News & World Report is out with a new ranking of the best states, and New Hampshire is second. Massachusetts was ranked eighth.
The overall score considered multiple factors: healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment.
New Hampshire was ranked 16th for healthcare and 31st for infrastructure, but first for opportunity and crime and corrections.
Massachusetts was ranked first for education and second for healthcare, but 30th for fiscal stability and 44th for infrastructure.
Washington was first on the list, Louisiana was last.
