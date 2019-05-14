WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, New Hampshire News, US News & World Report


BOSTON (CBS) — U.S. News & World Report is out with a new ranking of the best states, and New Hampshire is second. Massachusetts was ranked eighth.

The overall score considered multiple factors: healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment.

New Hampshire was ranked 16th for healthcare and 31st for infrastructure, but first for opportunity and crime and corrections.

Massachusetts was ranked first for education and second for healthcare, but 30th for fiscal stability and 44th for infrastructure.

Washington was first on the list, Louisiana was last.

Check out the full list here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s