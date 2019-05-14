BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have locked up their top pick.
The team and wide receiver N’Keal Harry agreed to terms on his rookie contract on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network.
Mike Garafolo reported that it’s a four-year deal worth $10.1 million, including a $5.3 million signing bonus.
The contract includes a fifth-year option.
Harry is coming off two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He caught 82 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games as a sophomore in 2017, before catching 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns last year as a junior.
The Patriots selected Harry with the 32nd overall pick in last month’s draft. Harry becomes the eighth draft pick from April to sign his rookie contract; only Chase Winovich and Damien Williams have not yet signed contracts.