WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts State Police, Quincy News


QUINCY (CBS) — Mass. State Police took to Facebook to shame a truck driver for having a long pole protruding beyond the truck bed with no warning. The driver’s license had also been revoked, State Police said.

“The truck, which was observed by Troopers in heavy stop and go Friday afternoon traffic on the Expressway northbound in Quincy, was carrying a pole that extended eight feet beyond the bed with no flag attached to warn other motorists,” State Police said in the post.

They dubbed the driver as “the return of ‘What Could Go Wrong?’ (Truck Team Edition).” State Police has been known for making an example of drivers with unsecured loads.

State Police stopped this truck driver because there was a pole protruding eight feet from the truck bed with no flag to warn other drivers (Photo Via Massachusetts State Police Facebook)

The truck, which was headed to Maine, was taken off the road. “Tragedy averted,” said State Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s