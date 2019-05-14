Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — Mass. State Police took to Facebook to shame a truck driver for having a long pole protruding beyond the truck bed with no warning. The driver’s license had also been revoked, State Police said.
“The truck, which was observed by Troopers in heavy stop and go Friday afternoon traffic on the Expressway northbound in Quincy, was carrying a pole that extended eight feet beyond the bed with no flag attached to warn other motorists,” State Police said in the post.
They dubbed the driver as “the return of ‘What Could Go Wrong?’ (Truck Team Edition).” State Police has been known for making an example of drivers with unsecured loads.
The truck, which was headed to Maine, was taken off the road. “Tragedy averted,” said State Police.