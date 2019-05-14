WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
Filed Under:RMV


BOSTON (CBS) — A problem affecting RMV services in Massachusetts has been fixed.

The registry said in a notice on its website Tuesday that “due to a national system outage, the RMV is temporarily unable to perform license and ID card transactions at Service Centers, AAA and online. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

A handful of people had tweeted at the RMV, saying they were getting an error message online.

Less than an hour later, the RMV said the system is back up, and customers should not have any further problems.

