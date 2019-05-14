WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
BOSTON (CBS) – The two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Malden earlier this year have been located in California.

Yahia Mastouri, 18, and Josue Espada, 20, both of Malden, were arrested at a Los Angeles, California motel on Saturday.

They are accused in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jeury Batista at the Bowdoin Apartments on March 2.

Mastouri has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault with intent to rob and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Espada has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Police believe the shooting was part of a suspected drug deal.

The two will be brought back to Massachusetts.

